|
|
|
FITZ-GERALD, Bernard Edward (Bernie). Determined to finish his final race, in his own time, on his own terms, has sadly passed away at Atawhai Assisi Home & Hospital on 24th November 2020, aged 89. Cherished and loving husband of Jackie, supportive and respected father and father- in-law of Gerard and Hilary Fitz-Gerald, Chris Williams and Martin Rennie, Liz and Hamish Laird, Simon and Zoë Fitz-Gerald, Sarah and Dave de Jong and Pip and Neil Maternaghan. Exceptionally proud Poppa of 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, 59 Pine Avenue, Melville at 11.30 am on Monday, 30th November 2020. All communications to the Fitz-Gerald family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020