Todd Gower Signature Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 1977
JENNINGS, Bernard Allen. Born 15 May 1940 passed away peacefully at home on 18 September 2019. Treasured hard working, talented and caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be sorely missed by all. Now at rest with our Lord. A celebration of his life will be held at Greerton Bible Church, 56 Chadwick Road, Greerton Tauranga, on Saturday 21 September 2019 at 11.00am. Request no flowers please send donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147. Communication to the Jennings Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
