LOCKLEY, Bernadene Dawne (Bernie). Born April 15, 1929. Passed away on October 07, 2020 peacefully at Hospice, Red Beach. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Lockley. Treasured mother and mother in law of Jane and Craig, Lisa and David and Hayden. Loved Gran of Tamsin, James, Roanne, Kathryn, Narelle and beloved Great Gran of 8 great grandchildren. You will be greatly missed and will be forever in our hearts. A service will be held at Dils Funeral Services Ltd, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany at 12.30, Tuesday 13 October. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart Foundation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2020