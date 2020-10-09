Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Bernadene Dawne (Bernie) LOCKLEY


1929 - 2020
Bernadene Dawne (Bernie) LOCKLEY Notice
LOCKLEY, Bernadene Dawne (Bernie). Born April 15, 1929. Passed away on October 07, 2020 peacefully at Hospice, Red Beach. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Lockley. Treasured mother and mother in law of Jane and Craig, Lisa and David and Hayden. Loved Gran of Tamsin, James, Roanne, Kathryn, Narelle and beloved Great Gran of 8 great grandchildren. You will be greatly missed and will be forever in our hearts. A service will be held at Dils Funeral Services Ltd, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany at 12.30, Tuesday 13 October. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart Foundation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2020
