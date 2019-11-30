|
CLARK, Berkeley Christopher Neville. On 28th November 2019 suddenly at home aged 88 years. Very dearly loved husband, soul mate and best friend of Elaine for 58 years. Cherished Father of Rosemary and Shane and Allan and Penny. Treasured Grandad of Tania, Ryan and Katrina, Michael, Sarah-Anne and Jesse, Ben and Nicole, Nathaniel and Amy, Jacob and Zoe, Kaitlin and Rhys. Special Great Grandad of Emily, Jordan, Mia, Lacey, Soul and Heidi. Loved brother of Margaret and Brian, Colin and Lila and Laurine (all deceased). Much loved Uncle and Great Uncle. "Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure You are loved beyond words And will be missed beyond measure" A celebration of Berkeley's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Canada Street, Morrinsville on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Heart Foundation, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Clark family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019