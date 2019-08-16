|
MATIJASEVICH, Berislav (Barry). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 13 August 2019 at Logan Campbell, Auckland, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Jaka, married 68 years. Loving father of Ivan and Gerald, much loved father in law of Kathy and Astrid. Beloved dida of Aaron, Rhys, Alyce, Marko and Stefan. Great grandfather of Aidan and Annalise. Brother of Zeljko and the late Ante (Croatia). Pocivaj u miru. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Tuesday 20th August at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019