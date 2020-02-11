Home

Beris Edna (Campbell) BOWLES

BOWLES, Beris Edna (nee Campbell). Peacefully, with her family by her side, on Saturday 8th February 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of Ted for 65 years. Much loved mother of the late Kevin and Joanne; Leonie and Graeme; Shona and Robbie. Loved Gran of Bridget, Emma-Jane, Kyle, Nic and the late Sophie and Michael. Great Gran of Jordn and Phoenix. A service to celebrate Beris' life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Chapel, Cnr of Ridge Road and Vincent Street, Howick on Thursday 13th February at 1.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
