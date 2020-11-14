Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Berenice BIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berenice Joubert BIRD

Add a Memory
Berenice Joubert BIRD Notice
BIRD, Berenice Joubert. Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on 13th November 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Neville. Much loved Mum of Robert and Helen, Jean and Mark Campbell, and Sandra. Treasured Nana of Madi, Bryden; Emma, Harriet, and Nick; Jesse, Dayna, Holly, April, and Fergus. And Great Grandson Casey. All messages to the Bird family, C/O 167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North. A celebration of Berenice's life will be held in Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, 4414, on Tuesday 17 November 2020 at 10:30am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berenice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -