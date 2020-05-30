Home

STURKENBOOM, Bep. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 21st, 2020 aged 85. Dearly loved, cherished beautiful Mother, Oma, Olma to Liz and Russell, Kim, Jacob; Alastair and Tash, Matthew, Maggie, Bobbie Mae; Annette and Ken; Glenys and Ian, Ella, Michael, Courtney, Milla and Nixon; Richard and Heather, Solomon, Hollis. Grateful thanks to Anne who looked out for mum throughout lockdown. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private service was held on Wednesday May 26th. Communications to 20 Parkside Villas, Manuka St, Matamata. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020
