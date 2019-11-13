Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 p.m.
HANSEN, Bent Arne. Much loved husband of Ruth. Beloved father and father-in-law to Finn, Wendy, Annette, Darren, Mark and Suzanne. Cherished grandfather to Jordan, Monique, Rochelle, Kristian, Hamish and Liam and great grandfather to Lucas and Connor. We will celebrate Bent's very long and rich life on Friday the 15th of November from 1pm at the Howick Funeral Home, 35 Wellington St, Howick. The family would like to thank the staff of the Ambridge Rose Rest Home in Pakuranga for their very special care for our beloved father in his last days.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
