Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Benson MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benson de Kimble (Ben) MASON

Add a Memory
Benson de Kimble (Ben) MASON Notice
MASON, Benson De Kimble (Ben). Passed away peacefully on the 15th August at Bert Sutcliffe Rest Home in his 100th year. Devoted and much loved husband of the late Dawn, beloved Father and Father in Law of Janis and John, and Paula and Paul. Treasured Grandfather of Amanda, Sarah, Matthew and Joshua and Great Grandfather of Ashley, Rebekah, Finlay, Lucia and Imogen. A funeral service for Ben will be held at Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, at 10.00am Tuesday 27th August. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Bert Sutcliffe Rest home who have cared for Ben for the last two years.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benson's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.