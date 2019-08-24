|
MASON, Benson De Kimble (Ben). Passed away peacefully on the 15th August at Bert Sutcliffe Rest Home in his 100th year. Devoted and much loved husband of the late Dawn, beloved Father and Father in Law of Janis and John, and Paula and Paul. Treasured Grandfather of Amanda, Sarah, Matthew and Joshua and Great Grandfather of Ashley, Rebekah, Finlay, Lucia and Imogen. A funeral service for Ben will be held at Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, at 10.00am Tuesday 27th August. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Bert Sutcliffe Rest home who have cared for Ben for the last two years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019