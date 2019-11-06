|
HULL, Benjamin Scott Alexander (Ben). On Saturday, 2nd November 2019, suddenly, at home. Aged 43 years. Dearly loved son of Garry and the late Elaine, friend of Annette. Brother and brother in law of Karl and Avril, uncle of Luke and Louisa and grandson of Lenora and the late Alec. Remembered by all of his extended family. A service to celebrate Ben's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Monday, the 11th of November 2019 at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019