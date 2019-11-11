Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Christian Youth Camps (Inc)
148 Waingaro Road
Ngaruawahia
Benjamin George (Ben) HARRISON

Benjamin George (Ben) HARRISON Notice
HARRISON, Benjamin George (Ben). On 8 November 2019 suddenly at his home. Aged 78 years. Joined Lyn in heaven. Loved Dad of Shane and Michelle; Craig and Edelweiss; Cherie and Jeremy; Darren and Anna. Cherished Opa of Alana, Jaime, Karl; Ethan, Jesse; Jabin, Carmen, BJ (Benjamin) and Emma. 'Psalm 91:2 He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; He is my God, and I trust Him.' A Celebration Service will be held at Christian Youth Camps (Inc), 148 Waingaro Road, Ngaruawahia on Saturday 16th November at 10.00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Bible Society would be greatly appreciated, online at www.biblesociety.org.nz or left at the service. Correspondence to the Harrison family C/-PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019
