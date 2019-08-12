Home

Benjamin Alfred (Ben) SMITH

Benjamin Alfred (Ben) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Benjamin Alfred (Ben). WWll - 203420 NZ Army Pte. Peacefully on 10 August 2019, in his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen for 64 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Frances, Lorraine and John, Karen and the late Tony, Beverley, Alan and Sheila. Loved Poppa of 11 and Great Poppa of 10. Mum and Dad reunited. A Service to celebrate Ben's life will be held at the Howick RSA, 25 Wellington Street, Howick on Wednesday 14 August at 10.30am, followed by burial in Thames.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
