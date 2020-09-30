|
HAMILTON, Benita May. Passed away peacefully on 28 September 2020, aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Bob. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Steve and Nicky, Grant and Sonia. Cherished nana of Matthew, Hannah and Alex. Thank you for the friendship to the ladies of the Pakuranga Athletics Club - walking group. A special thank you to the staff at Totara Hospice for their care of Benita. "Rest in Peace" As per Benita's wishes a private family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020