LEE, Benita Leslie (nee Tukuitoga). (BA BCOM Conjoint and Chartered Accountant.) Passed away on 20th of August 2020. Beloved wife of Peter, daughter of Jeanette Rose Tatana and cherished granddaughter of the late Kereta and the late Iona. Much loved sister of John Anthony, Tania and Eduson, Lydia and James; adored aunt of Jordan, John Beau and Eden. Cherished daughter-in-law of Roy and Marie; sister-in-law of Tesha and Aaron; aunt of Troy, Paige, Marnei, Charn and much loved by Jayde. Forever remembered and a treasured aunty, cousin and niece. She will be sadly missed. Eternal rest give to them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they Rest In Peace
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020