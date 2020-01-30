|
SIAKI, Ben Ikifofoa. Born October 5, 1934 Avatele, Niue Island. Passed away on January 23, 2020, Auckland, New Zealand. Ben passed away peacefully in his sleep, having been surrounded by friends and family in his final hours. While we mourn his passing and will miss him dearly, we celebrate the certain knowledge that his faith is now sight, and we picture him singing at the top of his voice in the presence of the Lord. We look forward to the day when we will see him in glory. Family Service 31 January 7pm Pacific Gospel Mission Church 31 Anglesea Street, Freemans Bay His body will be available for visitation at the above church on Friday 31 January, time to be advised. Funeral Service 1 February 10.30am Auckland Baptist Tabernacle, 429 Queen Street, Auckland CBD For any queries contact younger brother Dr Robert Siakimotu 027 235 9881 Thank you for your prayers at this time. God Bless.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020