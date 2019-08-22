Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
Ben Geoffrey HARDING

Ben Geoffrey HARDING Notice
HARDING, Ben Geoffrey. Passed away on 17th August 2019 in Rotorua, aged 50. Cherished husband of Jennifer and father to Nikita, Anton and Michael; treasured son of Judy and the late Geoff (Napier), son-in-law to Kathy and the late George Dumas (Sth Africa). Loved brother of Sally and Cherry, brother-in-law to Mike Osborne (PN) and Chris and Tracey (Sth Africa) and a much loved uncle. Ben's funeral will be held at 11am, Saturday 24th August, at Living Well Church, Biak St, Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
