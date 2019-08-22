|
HARDING, Ben Geoffrey. Passed away on 17th August 2019 in Rotorua, aged 50. Cherished husband of Jennifer and father to Nikita, Anton and Michael; treasured son of Judy and the late Geoff (Napier), son-in-law to Kathy and the late George Dumas (Sth Africa). Loved brother of Sally and Cherry, brother-in-law to Mike Osborne (PN) and Chris and Tracey (Sth Africa) and a much loved uncle. Ben's funeral will be held at 11am, Saturday 24th August, at Living Well Church, Biak St, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019