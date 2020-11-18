Home

Service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Woodhill
167 Grange Road
Tauranga
Ben FENEMOR


1922 - 2020
Ben FENEMOR Notice
FENEMOR, Ben. Born 7th December 1922, passed away 14th November 2020. Loved husband of the late Nancy. Father and father-in-law of Yvonne and Selwyn, Keith (deceased) and Maureen. Loved Grandad of Graeme, Andrew, Hamish, Conrad, Marina, Braden, Ben and fourteen great grandchildren. Our family thanks Radius Matua for four years of affectionate care and attention of Ben. A service to celebrate Ben's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Monday 23 November at 1:30pm. Communications to the Ben Fenemor Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
