More Obituaries for Ben DOLEZEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben DOLEZEL


1927 - 2020
Ben DOLEZEL Notice
DOLEZEL, Ben. Born September 21, 1927. Passed away on March 27, 2020. Ben (Zbynek) born in Czechoslovakia. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 27 March 2020 aged 92 years, at Prince of Wales Hospital, Sydney. Loved husband of Margaret (Margo), and loved father of Aleta, Louis (Dion) (deceased), and Jenny. Due to the current situation, there will be a chapel blessing in Sydney, and a celebration of Ben's life at a later date. We miss you, and you will be in our hearts forever. We look forward to being with you again later. All communications to Jenny Dolezel: P.O. Box 105447, Auckland 1143, NZ or email to: jennydolezel @hotmail.com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
