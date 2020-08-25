|
|
|
TAYLOR, Bella Judith (nee Gray) (Jingle Bells). Died surrounded by her family after a short illness. Battled fiercely at Cantabria Hospital Resthome in Rotorua on 23 August 2020 in her 82nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Sydney Taylor. Loved and treasured mother and mother in law of Susan and Philip, Helen and David. Loved and cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Grace and Alexander. A service for Bella will be held on Thursday 27 August at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua at 10:00am. Thereafter private cremation. "That's me, bye bye, Sweet Dreams, love you xx Bella x x x x x x"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 25, 2020