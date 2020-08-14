|
CUNNINGHAM, Belinda Ann. Died on August 8th, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 79. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, wonderful mother and mother in-law to Tania, Paula and Warren. Much loved Grandma to Grace, Lucy and Josh. Mum you were a beautiful, elegant lady inside and out, sassy and cheeky who taught us so much. You will forever be in our hearts and we will miss you so very much. God bless and may you rest in peace. Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral arrangements are still being finalised. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2020