MCNAMARA, Beatrice. Passed away on the 11th of July 2019 in her 101st year. Loved by her late husband Bob, children, Lynda, Mary-Lou, Jeannette, Suzanne and Michael, her 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter and 1 great great grandson on the way, and all the members of her large family. A private service has been held in keeping with Beatrice's wishes. All communications to the family c/o Morrison Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019