JONES, Beatrice Martha. Passed away peacefully on 16th July 2019 surrounded by her family. Dearly Loved wife of the late Ian. Cherished and much loved mother and friend of Lynne and Michael, Ylaine and Peter, Sheryl and John, Allan and Denise, Michael and Colleen, Shona and Les, Warwick and Lainie, and their families. Family and friends are invited to a service to celebrate Beatrice's life at Hamilton Park Chapel 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead on Saturday 20th of July 2019 at 11am.followed by interment in the Hamilton Park Cemetery. All communications to Jones family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019