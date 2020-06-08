Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
White Rose Chapel
75 Cook Street
Hamilton
View Map
Beatrice Joy CLIMO

Beatrice Joy CLIMO Notice
CLIMO, Beatrice Joy. On 5 June 2020, Beatrice passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Rhoda Read Hospital. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Bob, loved mother and mother-in- law of Eileen and Neil, Murray and Helen and Warren and Carol. Cherished Nana to Denise, Gavin, Erin and Sarah, Elizabeth, Jane and Chris, Mike and Nick. Much-loved great-Nana of 13. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton on Wednesday 10 June at 1.30pm. A video link of the service will also be available, please email [email protected] for this link. All communications to the Climo family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020
