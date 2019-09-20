Home

Bayna Katherine BELL

BELL, Bayna Katherine. Passed away on 17th September 2019, at Franklin Village, aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Doug Bell. Loved mother of Yvonne and Kevin. Loved nana of Andrew, Joanne, Kylie, Karee and Bronwyn, and great-nana to her 10 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Franklin Village for all their love and care. A service to celebrate Bayna's life will be held at Grahams Chapel, 31 West Street, Pukekohe on Monday 23rd September, at 1:00pm. All communications to 0276578886.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
