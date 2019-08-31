Home

Baxter HUNTER

Baxter HUNTER Notice
HUNTER, Baxter. (Papa Baxter) Peacefully left us on the 29th of August in the Rotorua Hospital surrounded by loved ones. At the fulfilled age of 93, he left his love, war stories, and contagious sense of humour. You will always be remembered as a generous gentle man, who, always had time for others. Loved husband of Elizabeth (deceased) and loved father of, Vira and Alberto, Margaret and Tereva, Elizabeth and Thomas, John and Kathryn, Carolyn, Tina and Marcellus and Riki (Baxter). Loved Grandad, Papa Baxter and Popa of Marian, Cindy, Sheena, Kathy, Maire, Elizabeth, Baxter, Lawless, Harry, Alex, Micheal, Meme, Vaine, Evarima, Raki and Te Ari. Adored great Papa of Hunter, Naomi, Hunarii, Taputu, Heinata, Kathleen, Matilda, Stella and Arikirangi. Special people in his life Miriam and Ranui. Special thanks to the very caring staff of Rotorua Hospital. Farewell for now as you travel to your adopted homeland of Rarotonga, you will always be a little piece of Scotland in the Cook Islands. Love always your legacy, your family.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
