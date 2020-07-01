Home

Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Service
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
12:30 p.m.
St Peter's Anglican Church
15 Victoria Rd
Mt Maunganui
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Kauae Cemetery
Ngongotaha, Rotorua
Basil Tuhaka (Cappy) KAPUA Notice
KAPUA, Basil Tuhaka (Cappy). Passed away peacefully on 30 June 2020 aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Laurel for 67 years. Treasured father and father-in-law of Prue and Louisa, Geoff, Michele and Craig. Adored grandad and koro of Alice, Emily, Georgia, Myles and Thomas and great grandad of Hunter, June, Hope and William. Loved brother of Dale, Shirley and Wendy and those who have gone before. A service will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 15 Victoria Rd, Mt Maunganui at 12.30pm on Thursday 2 July 2020 followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha, Rotorua at 3.00pm. Grateful thanks to caring staff at CHT Bernadette Lifecare. All communications to the Kapua family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Rd, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2020
