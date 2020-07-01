|
KAPUA, Basil Tuhaka (Cappy). Passed away peacefully on 30 June 2020 aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Laurel for 67 years. Treasured father and father-in-law of Prue and Louisa, Geoff, Michele and Craig. Adored grandad and koro of Alice, Emily, Georgia, Myles and Thomas and great grandad of Hunter, June, Hope and William. Loved brother of Dale, Shirley and Wendy and those who have gone before. A service will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 15 Victoria Rd, Mt Maunganui at 12.30pm on Thursday 2 July 2020 followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha, Rotorua at 3.00pm. Grateful thanks to caring staff at CHT Bernadette Lifecare. All communications to the Kapua family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Rd, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2020