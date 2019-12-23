|
MARTIN, Basil Peter (Bas). Passed away peacefully at Franklin Memorial Hospital on 20 December 2019 in his 76th year. Dearly loved husband of Dianne for almost 43 years. Much loved father and father- in-law of Kate, Matthew and Adrienne, special Poppa of Jonathan and loved Step- poppa of Brittany, Charlotte and Micaiah. A service for Bas will be held at the Pukeoware Hall, Baldhill Road, Waiuku on Tuesday 24 December at 10.30am. Psalm 23 v 6 "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 23, 2019