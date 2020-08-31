Home

Basil Mendel DOME Notice
DOME, Basil Mendel. Formerly of Palmerston North and Whitby, Wellington. On Friday 28 August 2020, peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Petone, aged 86 years. Devoted husband and soulmate of Maura (dec). Much loved and respected Dad of Gary and Leigh, Wayne and Lee, David and Tina, Andrew and Mariana. Proud and loving Grandad of Oscar, Noah, Bosley, Enzo and Mateo. A special thank you to the staff of Bob Scott Retirement Village, for their care of Basil. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzhiemers NZ would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Basil's life will be held at The Whenua Tapu Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, Wellington on Friday 4 September, commencing at 1:00pm. Messages may be sent to "The Dome Family" c/- PO Box 50347, Porirua 5240. Ninness Funeral Home (04) 2374174
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020
