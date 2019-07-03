|
|
|
SIMPSON, Basil James Wesley (Baz). Suddenly and Peacefully on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 in his 92nd year. Loved and cherished husband of Patricia for 70 years. Much loved and respected father and father in-law of Rosemery, Peter and Sandy, Bruce and Frances, Leigh, Wayne and Audrey, and Katherine and Murray. A much loved granddad and great granddad. Loved brother of Margaret. A celebration of Basil's life will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King street, Whakatane, on Friday 5th July at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Donations in Basil's memory can be made to Plunket Whakatane C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Simpson Family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019