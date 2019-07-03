Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Basil SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil James Wesley (Baz) SIMPSON

Add a Memory
Basil James Wesley (Baz) SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON, Basil James Wesley (Baz). Suddenly and Peacefully on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 in his 92nd year. Loved and cherished husband of Patricia for 70 years. Much loved and respected father and father in-law of Rosemery, Peter and Sandy, Bruce and Frances, Leigh, Wayne and Audrey, and Katherine and Murray. A much loved granddad and great granddad. Loved brother of Margaret. A celebration of Basil's life will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King street, Whakatane, on Friday 5th July at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Donations in Basil's memory can be made to Plunket Whakatane C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Simpson Family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.