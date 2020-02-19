Home

Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
114 Elizabeth Street
Tauranga
MCGLONE, Basil James (Bas, BJ). 16 February 2020. Left us peacefully at Waipuna Hospice surrounded by his family, after a brave battle. Much loved husband and soulmate of Ngaire for 62 years. Treasured dad of Ross and Wendy, Julie and Philip, Megan and Paul, Nigel and Karen. Adored Grandad of Jarred and Bryony, Kylie and Stephen, Olivia and Andy, Gretta, Dominic and Jacqueline, Oliver and Steph, Hannah, Mitchell, Blair, Alexandra and Luke. Great Grandad of Tayla, Jade, Broden, Tilly and baby Owen. Basil's life will be celebrated by Requiem Mass at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 114 Elizabeth Street, Tauranga, on Saturday 22nd February at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice are much appreciated. Communication to the McGlone Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
