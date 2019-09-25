|
IRWIN, Basil Goodridge. On 21st September 2019 passed peacefully at Metlifecare Highland Park. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire. Beloved father and father-in-law of David and Wendy, and Annette and David. Adored grandad of Caitlin and Peter, Liam and Tamia, and Christian and Summer. Great grandad to Leo, Emmie, and Theresa. Much loved brother of Elizabeth (deceased), Joyce, and Paddy. A service to celebrate Basil's life will be held in the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick Auckland on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 2pm. To be followed by Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019