Basil Arthur James BELL Notice
BELL, Basil Arthur James. Passed away peacefully in his sleep, 1 September 2020, aged 82 years. Loved husband of Pamela, father and father-in- law of Sean and Hilde, Damon and Kirsten. Loved Grandfather of Ashley, Jaimee, Dylan, Alexander, Jacksn, Niklas and Cooper. Great Grandad of Jax. Loved brother of Phillip Creighton, and Judith Miocevic. A service for Basil will be held on Tuesday 8 September at 11am in Auckland, for anyone wishing to attend or view via livestream please email [email protected] or call 092672530



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
