HOUSDEN, Bartley George Keith (Keith). Passed away after a long illness on Saturday 4 July 2020. Much loved husband of Frances. Loved Dad of John and Owen. Father in law of Angela and treasured Grandad to Tyler, Georgia, Riley and Max. A service for Keith will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 10 July at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's Auckland, PO Box 16238, Sandringham 1361 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020