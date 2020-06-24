|
PARTRIDGE, Barry William Oliver MNZM. On June 21st 2020, peacefully at home aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marlene. Loved father and father in law of Durham and Christine, and Ashton and Leighton. Loved Stepdad of Tracy, Todd and Linley, and Brendon and Katrina. Loved by all his grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law Margaret and Keith Walls. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 215 Devonport Road, Tauranga on Friday 26th June at 1.30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020