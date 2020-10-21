|
BUTLER, Barry William. Peacefully passed at home on Sunday, 18th October 2020. Aged 81 Years. Dearest soul mate and darling of Joss (Jocelyn) for 58 years. Much loved father and father in-law of Michael and Suzanne, Philip and Lois, Peter and Louise, Simon and Christine. Adored Grandad of Edward (Ted) and Kate, Matthew and Chloe, Rosie, Liam, Jack, Bryn, Riley, Alex, Molly, George and Lucy. A Funeral Service for Barry will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, Main Road, Tokoroa at 11:00am on Friday, the 23rd of October 2020, followed by the burial at The Tokoroa Cemetery. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the family of The Late Barry Butler, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434. "A gentleman is one who puts more into the world than he takes out." He was a treasured darling to us all. God Bless.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020