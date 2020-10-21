|
|
|
MITA, Barry Wiki. Suddenly at home Tawhana Street, Te Kuiti. Much loved Tarling of Vicky. Special Dad to Anaru and Tracy. Loved son of Paul and Piki Mita. Much loved brother and brother-in- law of Elvis and Poppy, the late Bill, Queenie, Peka and Merv, Charlie and Gulla and their whanau. Loved brother-in-law of Christine and the late Jim, Warren, Violet, Stanley and Nora-Claire and their whanau. Happy go lucky chappie to all his Bros. Barry will lay at Waipatoto Marae Oparure. A funeral service will be held on Thursday 22nd October at 11am followed by private cremation at Newstead. Gone Fishing. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020