Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Chapel of Remembrance, Purewa
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Barry THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Barry. Crossed the bar peacefully on 24 September 2020, aged 92. Much loved husband of the late Diana, loved and respected father of Kate and Sarah, treasured grandad of Chris and Jeremy. Respected father-in-law of Tony and Kerry. A life well lived. In lieu of flowers, donations to Spirit of Adventure Trust would be much appreciated. Special thanks to the teams at Longford Park and Selwyn Oaks Hospital for their exceptional care and kindness. A service to celebrate Dad's life will be held in the Chapel of Remembrance, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 2 October at10am. Due to current restrictions, please let us know if you will be attending: [email protected] fountainsfunerals.co.nz. Home is the sailor, home from sea.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -