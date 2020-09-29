|
THOMPSON, Barry. Crossed the bar peacefully on 24 September 2020, aged 92. Much loved husband of the late Diana, loved and respected father of Kate and Sarah, treasured grandad of Chris and Jeremy. Respected father-in-law of Tony and Kerry. A life well lived. In lieu of flowers, donations to Spirit of Adventure Trust would be much appreciated. Special thanks to the teams at Longford Park and Selwyn Oaks Hospital for their exceptional care and kindness. A service to celebrate Dad's life will be held in the Chapel of Remembrance, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 2 October at10am. Due to current restrictions, please let us know if you will be attending: [email protected] fountainsfunerals.co.nz. Home is the sailor, home from sea.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2020