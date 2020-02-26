|
WOOLLAM, Barry Stuart. On 25 February 2020 peacefully at his home, Aratapu, after a short illness. In his 69th year. Dearly loved husband of Carol. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Trudi (Dargaville), Janeen and Des Hamlin (Okaihau). Loved Poppa of all his grandchildren. His funeral service will be held at the Southern Rugby Clubrooms, Te Kopuru on Friday 28 February at 11am followed by interment at Redhill Cemetery, Te Kopuru. All communications to 144 Redhill Road, RD1, Dargaville 0371.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020