|
|
|
NIELSEN, Barry Stanley. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 31st July 2020 aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband of Kaye. Much loved father of Mark and Chris and father-in-law of Melissa, loved brother of Linda and Neil. Gone too soon but forever in our hearts. Many thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at North Shore Hospital, and the caring staff from Geneva Healthcare. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at the Orewa Baptist Church, 2 Loop Road, Orewa on Tuesday 4th August 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020