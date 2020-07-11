|
ALLEN, Barry Selwyn. Born 07 August, 1943, passed away 05 July, 2020, much loved husband of Ngamiro Rose (nee Milner) for many years is now at peace and free of all his pain and sorrow. "Fly high with the angels my love". Beloved eldest son of Jack and Margaret Allen ( both deceased), and brother and brother-in law of Margaret Ann and Fred Smith, Judith and Peter Lynch, Graeme (deceased) and Gaye, Trevor (deceased), Keith and Robyn (deceased). Much loved father, adoptive dad and father-in-law, grandad and great grandad of Eugene and Shelly, Samantha and Scarlet (Queensland), Julieanne (Gisnorne), Christie (W.Australia), Caiden (Auckland), Jackie, Charlie and Jordan (Sydney), Moana, Ray, Chris, Byron and the late Arama (Whakatane). Uncle and grand uncle to many nieces and nephews. Barry will lie at home from Saturday 11 July 2020. Evening services to be held Saturday, Sunday and Monday 6.00pm. The Funeral service will be held at St Mary's Star of the Sea, Campion Road, Gisborneat 1.30 pm Tuesday 14th July followed by interment at Taruheru Cemetery. Evans Funeral Services Ltd www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020