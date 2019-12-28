|
SPOONER, Barry Roydon. Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital, Orewa on Thursday 19 December 2019, in his 92nd year, with Betty, Sandra and Karen at his bedside. Beloved husband for 69 years of Betty, much loved father of Sandra and Karen, father-in-law of John and Rodger, beloved Grandpop of Jeremy, Christopher, Tracey, Rob and Vicky, loved Great Grandpop of Abby, Devin, Jaryn, McKenna, Andee, Liam, Reuben and Georgia. Now peacefully sleeping. In our hearts forever. A private family celebration of Barry's life was held at Forrest Funeral Services, Orewa on Monday 23 December 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019