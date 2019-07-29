|
CHALLIS, Barry Robert. Passed away suddenly 25th July 2019, aged 78 years. Treasured Husband of Lynn. Loved Father of Robert, Paul and Larina. Father-in-law of Megan. Very proud Grandfather of Shanyn, Ashley, Brayden, Jared, Ethan, Josh, Tyla, Logan, Capri, Amelya and Great Grandfather of Jerome. Deep in our hearts a memory is kept of one that we love and will never forget. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at Davis Funeral Chapel 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 30th July at 10.30am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019