MARGAN, Barry Ralph. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on 12 October 2019. Dearly loved by his wife Rosemarie, and his children Julius and Cecile, and his grandchildren Hugo and Zoe. Also, his stepchildren Emma, Colin, Christine and Johnny, and his sisters Annette and Gill. He was a gifted musician, lover of nature, and wonderfully loved by many. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. At Barry's request a private family funeral will be held. State of Grace East 09 5270 366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019