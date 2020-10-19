Home

Barry Peter LOVELACE


1942 - 2020
LOVELACE, Barry Peter. 27 May 1942 - 17 October 2020. Loved partner of Tina and stepfather of Fon, Bobby and Nan Kang. Father-in-law of Aum and Gum, Grandfather of Zaya and Kingsley. Father of Kath (Melbourne) and Michael (Sydney) and former Wife Della (Geelong). Brother of Ian and David and uncle of Annette (London), Claire and Edward. With grateful thanks to all the staff at Greenwich Village Care Home. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 24 October at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020
