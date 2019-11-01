Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
PARKER, Barry (Bazza). Passed away on the 29th of October 2019. Loved husband of Janice. Loved Grandad of Samantha, Harrison and Gabriella. Will be greatly missed by Anastasia and Maarten. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Monday the 4th of November 2019 at 10.00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be sent to 73 Kamo Rd, Kensington, Whangarei 0112



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
