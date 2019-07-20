Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry PINKNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Oxnett PINKNEY

Add a Memory
Barry Oxnett PINKNEY Notice
PINKNEY, Barry Oxnett. Passed away at North Shore Hospital on 15 July 2019, aged 84. Beloved husband of Alethia (Lea) for 50 years. Loved by Corin, Lisa and Casey; and Briar, Daryn, Fletcher and Wynston. Many thanks to the staff of Auckland Hospital Oncology, North Shore Hospital ADU, and Harbour Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Harbour Hospice: harbourhospice.co.nz. A service for Barry will be held at the Birkenhead RSA, Recreation Drive, Birkenhead, on Thursday 25 July at 10am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.