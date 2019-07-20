|
PINKNEY, Barry Oxnett. Passed away at North Shore Hospital on 15 July 2019, aged 84. Beloved husband of Alethia (Lea) for 50 years. Loved by Corin, Lisa and Casey; and Briar, Daryn, Fletcher and Wynston. Many thanks to the staff of Auckland Hospital Oncology, North Shore Hospital ADU, and Harbour Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Harbour Hospice: harbourhospice.co.nz. A service for Barry will be held at the Birkenhead RSA, Recreation Drive, Birkenhead, on Thursday 25 July at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019