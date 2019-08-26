|
HOGAN, Barry Morrison (Rev). Passed away suddenly on Friday, 23rd August 2019 Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Barbara. Much loved father and father in-law of John and Liane, Jennifer and Damian, and Richard (Poss). Adored Popz of James, Sam, and Sofia. A Funeral Service for Barry will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Thursday, the 29th of August 2019 at 11:00am, followed by a burial. All communications to the Hogan Family c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019