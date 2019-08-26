Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry HOGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Morrison (Rev) HOGAN

Add a Memory
Barry Morrison (Rev) HOGAN Notice
HOGAN, Barry Morrison (Rev). Passed away suddenly on Friday, 23rd August 2019 Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Barbara. Much loved father and father in-law of John and Liane, Jennifer and Damian, and Richard (Poss). Adored Popz of James, Sam, and Sofia. A Funeral Service for Barry will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Thursday, the 29th of August 2019 at 11:00am, followed by a burial. All communications to the Hogan Family c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.