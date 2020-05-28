Home

Barry Michael DELAHUNTY Notice
DELAHUNTY, Barry Michael. On Friday 22nd May 2020 passed away at home after a short illness, aged 71 years. Cherished husband of Judith for 48 years, much loved father of Shane, Jason and Michelle. Loved poppa of Tobias, Aidan, Xander, Cooper, Max, Riley and Mackenzie. In accordance with Barry's wishes a private ceremony was held on Wednesday 27th May. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a small donation on behalf of Barry Delahunty to Waipuna Hospice. A memorial will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020
