Barry Lance ARCHER

Barry Lance ARCHER Notice
ARCHER, Barry Lance. Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 15 August 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved father of Kirsten, Rebecca and Carl. Father-in- law of Craig, Dan and Dahyun. Loving and proud grandfather of Lachlan, Ella, Liam and Lila. Loved brother of Robyn and the late Royce. A funeral service to celebrate Barry's life will be held in the Buckland's Beach Yacht Club, Ara Tai, Half Moon Bay, Auckland on Friday 23 August at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
